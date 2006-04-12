'Bettie Page': The Making of a Pin-Up Sensation

Director Mary Harron says of 1950s pin-up queen Bettie Page, "She's like Betty Crocker coming out with a tray of cookies, and yet she's posing with a whip. She's so wholesome and at the same time she's very sexual." Harron explores this dichotomy in her film about the icon, The Notorious Bettie Page.

Page, who grew up in a religious family in Tennessee, became a sensation via her photos in men's magazines such as Wink, Beauty Parade and Titter. But she also appeared for private clients in photographs and short films that featured her in S&M scenarios. Her sexually charged poses eventually led to her being targeted by a Senate pornography investigation.

Harron's film opens in theaters Friday.

