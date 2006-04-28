© 2022 WVPE
Greengrass Tells Story of 'United 93'

Fresh Air | By David Edelstein
Published April 28, 2006 at 11:00 AM EDT

Film critic David Edelstein reviews United 93, the dramatized version of events on the plane that crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after being hijacked Sept. 11. Learning that other planes had been flown into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, passengers attempted to take control of the cockpit. The plane went down in a field in Pennsylvania, killing all aboard.

Filmmaker Paul Greengrass uses largely unknown actors -- and some real pilots, flight attendants, and air-traffic controllers -- to tell the story of the people on that plane and the people on the ground who couldn't help them.

David Edelstein
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.
