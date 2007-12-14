Film Version of 'Kite Runner' Faithful to Book

Children in Afghanistan are at the center of The Kite Runner, the bestselling book by Khalid Hosseni that has been made into a film. The film, like the novel, breaks into two parts. Initially it's the tale of childhood friendship and betrayal in peaceful, pre-war Afghanistan. Then, after an unexpected phone call, it becomes the story of how that relationship plays out when its characters become adults.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.