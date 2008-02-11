© 2022 WVPE
The Writers' Strike Ends...Now What?

Fresh Air | By David Bianculli
Published February 11, 2008 at 12:06 PM EST

After four months on the picket line, the Writers Guild of America announced yesterday that it had reached an agreement with studios, and writers are expected to ratify the new contract within 10 days.

Fresh Air's TV critic David Bianculli discusses the long-term effects of the four-month-long writer's strike, and--more immediately--when we can expect new episodes of our favorite shows to return to the air.

David Bianculli
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.
