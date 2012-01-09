New Hampshire Eatery Bans Politicians

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. GOP presidential candidates have been swarming the state of New Hampshire ahead of tomorrow's primary election. You know the routine. The candidates have been at local establishments shaking hands and sipping their coffee. Well, one Portsmouth restaurant had enough. Enough unannounced visits, enough getting in the way of servers. The staff of Colby's Breakfast and Lunch posted a sign on their door: No Politicians, No Exceptions. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.