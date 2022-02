Dalai Lama Releases Album To Celebrate Birthday

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

MARTIN: I'm Rachel Martin. The Dalai Lama turns 85 years old next month. And to celebrate the big day, he's dropping an album.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "COMPASSION")

DALAI LAMA: (Non-English language spoken).

MARTIN: It's called "Inner World." On the project's 11 tracks, the spiritual leader recites teachings and mantras accompanied by music. The lead single, called "Compassion," came out yesterday.

(SOUNDBITE OF DALAI LAMA'S "COMPASSION")

