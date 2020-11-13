© 2022 WVPE
Green Resources
WVPE is your gateway to green and sustainable resources in Michiana. Sustainability is meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. This is accomplished by finding a balance between businesses, the environment, and our society (people, planet, and profit).State, National and International resources on sustainability include:The Environmental Protection AgencyThe Natural StepSustainability Dictionary45 Sustainability Resources You Need to Know Explore ways to support sustainability in the Michiana area through the Green Links Directory.Sept. 17, 2019 from 2-3:30pm"Global Warming: A Hot Topic"Sept. 17, 19, 24, and 26All sessions are from 2-3:30pmGreencroft Goshen Community Center in the Jennings Auditorium1820 Greencroft Blvd.Goshen, IN 46526The event will look at possible solutions and suffering as well as consequences beyond warmer weather. The event will examine what other civilizations have or haven’t done when faced with environmental problems. Plus there will be an exploration of the biggest unknown in the climate system: What will the humans do? Paul Meyer Reimer teaches physics, math and climate change at Goshen College. The events are presented by the Lifelong Learning Institute. The Institute can be reached at: (574) 536-8244lifelonglearning@live.comhttp://life-learn.org/

Marwa Al-Sabouni: How Can The Architecture Of A City Play A Role In War?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published November 13, 2020 at 9:43 AM EST

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Life Cycles Of Cities.

Architect Marwa Al-Sabouni says French colonial design segregated Syria's cities and laid the groundwork for division and civil war. The future of the country may depend on how it decides to rebuild.

About Marwa Al-Sabouni

Marwa Al-Sabouni is a Syrian architect and writer. She is the author of The Battle for Home: The Vision of a Young Architect in Syria. Her book draws on her personal experience living and working in war-torn Syria, and the role architecture plays in whether a community crumbles or comes together.

In 2021, she will release a new book, Building for Hope, which analyzes how cities scarred by conflict and crisis can be healed through design and urban mindfulness. She and her husband also run the news site "Arabic Gate For Architectural News."

She obtained her Ph.D. in Islamic Architecture and Philosophy of Architecture from Al-Baath University in Homs, Syria.

