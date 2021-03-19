© 2022 WVPE
WVPE is your gateway to green and sustainable resources in Michiana. Sustainability is meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. This is accomplished by finding a balance between businesses, the environment, and our society (people, planet, and profit).State, National and International resources on sustainability include:The Environmental Protection AgencyThe Natural StepSustainability Dictionary45 Sustainability Resources You Need to Know Explore ways to support sustainability in the Michiana area through the Green Links Directory.Sept. 17, 2019 from 2-3:30pm"Global Warming: A Hot Topic"Sept. 17, 19, 24, and 26All sessions are from 2-3:30pmGreencroft Goshen Community Center in the Jennings Auditorium1820 Greencroft Blvd.Goshen, IN 46526The event will look at possible solutions and suffering as well as consequences beyond warmer weather. The event will examine what other civilizations have or haven’t done when faced with environmental problems. Plus there will be an exploration of the biggest unknown in the climate system: What will the humans do? Paul Meyer Reimer teaches physics, math and climate change at Goshen College. The events are presented by the Lifelong Learning Institute. The Institute can be reached at: (574) 536-8244lifelonglearning@live.comhttp://life-learn.org/

Bird Feeders May Be Spreading The Salmonellosis That's Killing Thousands Of Finches

Published March 19, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Linda Horvath found the first dead bird on her back deck outside Sacramento, Calif. A few weeks went by, and there was another one, then another.

LINDA HORVATH: So I was bothered by that and, you know, troubled to wonder what was happening to these birds.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was getting these inquiries from hundreds of residents, and so its scientists investigated, scientists like Krysta Rogers.

KRYSTA ROGERS: So the disease is called salmonellosis, and we see it periodically in some winters.

CORNISH: In other words, salmonella poisoning.

ROGERS: And it affects a small, migratory songbird in California that's mostly pine siskins, which are a small finch.

CORNISH: Finches that migrate south from Canada.

(SOUNDBITE OF BIRD CALLS)

WESLEY HOCHACHKA: It's fairly slender. It's got a little bit of a conical bill, and it's a streaked light and dark gray. But when it spreads its wings out, you can see a yellow line running the length of the wing.

CHANG: Wesley Hochachka is senior research associate at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. He says birds, particularly pine siskins, develop salmonella poisoning through tainted food or water or through other infected birds. It makes them appear lethargic.

HOCHACHKA: You just see them sitting on a perch quietly, eyes closed, incredibly puffed out and not reacting to the world around them, to the point that you could go up to the feeder and literally pluck a bird off its perch.

CHANG: This year, California reports more than double the number of dead birds it saw during its last big outbreak. And the outbreaks are happening throughout the country.

CORNISH: California's Krysta Rogers says one reason for the sick birds might be related to the human pandemic.

ROGERS: During the pandemic, maybe more people got bird feeders because they weren't going anywhere and they wanted to see wildlife in their yards.

CORNISH: In fact, the Audubon Society surveyed bird supply stores and found sales were up 30% to 80%.

HOCHACHKA: Bird feeders are becoming superspreader sites.

CHANG: Wesley Hochachka says people should consider removing their bird feeders for a few days and cleaning them with bleach and getting rid of nearby feces. That advice makes Linda Horvath feel a lot better.

HORVATH: So much better. It was just so sad to see these little birds dying and, you know, feeling like you're trying to help them by putting out the feeder and then doing something that would cause them harm.

CORNISH: Meanwhile, cases are falling in the U.S. As it gets warmer, the pine siskins are already heading back north.

(SOUNDBITE OF BOYGENIUS SONG, "SOUVENIR") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

