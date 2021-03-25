Actor John Cleese Wants A Piece Of The Non Fungible Token Action

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People on the Internet are paying big money for NFTs - non-fungible tokens, a digital image with only one copy. People are paying so much, this unnamed artist is making a sale.

JOHN CLEESE: Today, I've got a bridge to sell you.

INSKEEP: He's auctioning his iPad line drawing that sort of resembles the Brooklyn Bridge. Bidding is over $35,000. But the unnamed artist, actually John Cleese, wants $69 million. It's MORNING EDITION.