Fan Of Spaghetti? You May Want To Visit Eminem's Detroit Restaurant

Published September 29, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. You remember this one.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOSE YOURSELF")

EMINEM: (Rapping) His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There's vomit on his sweater already - mom's spaghetti. He's nervous.

KING: Eminem's "Lose Yourself" - in case that song made you hungry, there's a restaurant for that. The shop is called Mom's Spaghetti. It's opening in Eminem's hometown of Detroit today. He's been popping up in local TV ads for it this week. Their menu is simple; you can get a s'ghetti (ph) sandwich or mom's spaghetti.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.