Green Resources
WVPE is your gateway to green and sustainable resources in Michiana. Sustainability is meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. This is accomplished by finding a balance between businesses, the environment, and our society (people, planet, and profit).State, National and International resources on sustainability include:The Environmental Protection AgencyThe Natural StepSustainability Dictionary45 Sustainability Resources You Need to Know Explore ways to support sustainability in the Michiana area through the Green Links Directory.Sept. 17, 2019 from 2-3:30pm"Global Warming: A Hot Topic"Sept. 17, 19, 24, and 26All sessions are from 2-3:30pmGreencroft Goshen Community Center in the Jennings Auditorium1820 Greencroft Blvd.Goshen, IN 46526The event will look at possible solutions and suffering as well as consequences beyond warmer weather. The event will examine what other civilizations have or haven’t done when faced with environmental problems. Plus there will be an exploration of the biggest unknown in the climate system: What will the humans do? Paul Meyer Reimer teaches physics, math and climate change at Goshen College. The events are presented by the Lifelong Learning Institute. The Institute can be reached at: (574) 536-8244lifelonglearning@live.comhttp://life-learn.org/

Bob Inglis: How I changed my mind about climate change

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Sanaz MeshkinpourFiona Geiran
Published December 3, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Changing Our Minds

Former GOP congressman Bob Inglis used to believe climate change wasn't real. But after a candid conversation with his children and a hard look at the evidence, he began to change his mind.

About Bob Inglis

Bob Inglis is the executive director of the Energy and Enterprise Initiative (republicEn.org) at George Mason University.

Previously, he served as a U.S. congressman for the state of South Carolina from 1993-1999 and again from 2005-2011. Inglis was a resident fellow at Harvard University's Institute of Politics in 2011, a Visiting Energy Fellow at Duke University's Nicholas School of the Environment in 2012, and a resident fellow at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics in 2014. In 2015, he was awarded the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his work on climate change.

Inglis earned a bachelor's in political science from Duke University and his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Tags

Green
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
Fiona Geiran
