Ford recalls nearly 185,000 F-150s for defect that can cause drivers to lose control of the vehicle

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published December 23, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST
2021 model year F-150 pickup
Ford Motor Company
/
2021 model year F-150 pickup

Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 185,000 F-150s from the 2021 and 2022 model years for a defect that can cause a fractured driveshaft.

Ford reports that insulators on the underbody of the trucks can loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, rubbing and scoring it. Over time, the driveshaft may fracture due to heat build-up and/or material thickness reduction.

A fractured driveshaft can result in loss of motive power while driving, unintended vehicle movement while the vehicle is in park if the parking brake is not applied, and, if the fractured driveshaft contacts the ground, loss of control of the vehicle.

Operators may observe a loose underbody insulator, or hear a rattling, clicking or clunking noise due to a loose underbody insulator contacting the driveshaft.

There are 27 reports so far of fractured driveshafts, but no reports of accidents or injuries.

Ford says it will notify owners in late January. The company says dealers will replace any damaged driveshafts they discover and fully attach any loose insulators.

Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers the auto beat for Michigan Radio. She has worked for the station for 12 years, and started out as an intern before becoming a part-time and, later, a full-time reporter. Tracy's reports on the auto industry can frequently be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as on Michigan Radio. She considers her coverage of the landmark lawsuit against the University of Michigan for its use of affirmative action a highlight of her reporting career.
