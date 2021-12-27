2 Vietnamese brothers set a record for climbing stairs

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

There's nothing quite like quality time with family during the holidays. People have specific family traditions - like a special meal. Two Vietnamese brothers climbed the stairs. They went up 100 steps in a Spanish cathedral. This was special because one brother was upside-down, with his head balancing on top of his brother's head. They are acrobats. Do not try this at home. And the 100 steps broke the world record.

