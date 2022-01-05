Superior mayor discusses recovery, housing challenges after historic wildfire in Boulder County, CO

An investigation continues into the most destructive wildfire in Colorado’s history. The Marshall Fire burned nearly a thousand homes in Boulder County just six days ago.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd checks in on the recovery effort in one of the hardest-hit towns with Clint Folsom, mayor of Superior, Colorado.

