© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Superior mayor discusses recovery, housing challenges after historic wildfire in Boulder County, CO

Published January 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST
A fire still burns in a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., on Dec. 31, 2021. (Jack Dempsey/AP)
A fire still burns in a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., on Dec. 31, 2021. (Jack Dempsey/AP)

An investigation continues into the most destructive wildfire in Colorado’s history. The Marshall Fire burned nearly a thousand homes in Boulder County just six days ago.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd checks in on the recovery effort in one of the hardest-hit towns with Clint Folsom, mayor of Superior, Colorado.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.