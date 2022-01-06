California state water board mandates new restrictions

Beginning this week, Californians will have to deal with mandatory water restrictions. The restrictions, put in place by the state’s Water Resources Control Board, come amidst a severe drought.

As of mid-December 2021, about 80% of the state was in extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

We learn more about what the restrictions will entail from James Nachbaur, director of research, planning and performance for the California State Water Resources Control Board.

