© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News
screen_shot_2021-03-10_at_12.01.02_pm.png
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 11: The Voice Winners: Girl Named Tom, Anna p.s., Kris Brownlee, Michael Aaron Pogue

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 6, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST
the_sauce_ep_11 png

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's January installment Monday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.
Girl Named Tom

Tags

WVPE NewsThe Sauce