How high school students and counselors feel about SAT going online

The College Board announced Tuesday that the SAT is going all-digital.

The shift for the college admissions exam goes into effect for all U.S. test-takers starting in 2024 and comes as a growing number of schools have made them optional.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with NPR higher education correspondent Elissa Nadworny.

