The ball is in Russia’s court Thursday after the U.S. and NATO rejected its demand to ban Ukraine from the Western military alliance.

Instead, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is pushing for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Washington Post Moscow bureau chief Robyn Dixon shares the latest.

