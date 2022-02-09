Space junk is making a dangerous mess of our solar system

Decades of space travel have left space filled with dangerous debris.

Some of this space junk — ranging from tiny to the size of a school bus — is orbiting at more than 17,000 miles per hour and causing headaches and near-misses that will only become more of an issue with a huge uptick in space launches and more satellites.

Host Scott Tong speaks with The Washington Post’s NASA and space reporter, Christian Davenport.

