WVPE Privacy Policy

WVPE Privacy Guidelines

WVPE is committed to keeping your personal information private. WVPE does not sell, loan, or trade information obtained through website interaction, membership, or volunteerism.

WVPE uses Google Analytics demographics and metrics for the purpose of better understanding audience members’ needs and interests. In addition to information such as approximate geographical location in relation to IP addresses, WVPE collects time spent on pages, unique pageviews, user counts and several other metrics.

WVPE also collects information through Google login information. This information comes from the user’s Google account, which is already publicly shared. If you wish to opt out of Google Analytics demographic data collection, you can find more information here.

WVPE may use information collected to curate offerings, content and opportunities for our known audiences.

WVPE restricts access to user information to those employees who need information to provide services and membership functions to you. We maintain physical and digital safeguards to make sure this information is secure.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding WVPE’s privacy guidelines, please contact us via email at wvpe@wvpe.org You can also reach us by phone at 574-674-9873 or 888-399-9873

WVPE is a listener member supported service of the Elkhart Community Schools.

Donor Information

The Act bars stations from renting contributor names, donor names, or other personally identifiable information (collectively, Personal Information) to or from or exchanging Personal Information with any Federal, State, or local candidate, political party, or political committee.

In addition, Grantees are barred, unless required by law, from disclosing Personal Information of contributors or donors to any Nonaffiliated Third Party (these terms are defined in the General Provisions), unless Grantee meets the following Communications Act requirements:

• clearly and conspicuously notifies contributors or donors that the station may release its Personal Information to Nonaffiliated Third Parties;

• advises contributors or donors before any disclosure, that they have the right not to have their Personal Information disclosed; and

• explains to the contributor or donor how to exercise that non-disclosure option (47 U.S.C. § 396(k)(12)).

Does Grantee disclose the Personal Information of contributors or donors to any Nonaffiliated Third Party? [NO]