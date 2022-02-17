FAA to inspect Boeing 787 Dreamliners

This week the Federal Aviation Administration announced that it will inspect and sign off on each Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet instead of allowing Boeing to do it.

And in other aviation news, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson announced he’s resigning at the end of March, mid-way through his 5-year term.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks to Wall Street Journal aviation reporter Andrew Tangel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

