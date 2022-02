Axios’ Margaret Talev and NPR’s Ron Elving join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd to discuss President Biden’s decision to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, and the criticism Biden faces over his handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this week.

