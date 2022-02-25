WVPE is a media sponsor for Premier Arts as they present the musical Little Shop of Horrors in partnership with Flexco Products
WVPE is a media sponsor for Premier Arts as they present the musical Little Shop of Horrors in partnership with Flexco Products. The story revolves around Seymour the floral assistant and his foul-mouth, man-eating plant. Premier Arts production of Little Shop of Horrors runs March 4th through the 6th at The Lerner Theatre. More info and tickets available at PremierArts.org.