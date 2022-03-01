© 2022 WVPE
Smithsonian curator reflects on intimacy of photos of Martin Luther King Jr., others in collection

Published March 1, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his daughter Yolanda King (1962). (James Karales)
NPR’s Walter Ray Watson recently spoke to Smithsonian curator Aaron Bryant about Black photography and history.

Bryant is a curator of visual culture at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. He focused on a couple of images from Harlem, part of the Smithsonian’s collection.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

