Why Canadian doctors are prescribing National Parks passes and time in nature

Nothing’s better than the doctor saying you’re fully healthy. But a close second is them prescribing time in nature — including a free National Parks Pass.

In Canada, that dream is a reality. Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Dr. Melissa Lem, a Vancouver-based family physician and director of the Park Prescriptions Program.

