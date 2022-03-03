© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVPE is a media sponsor for IU South Bend’s Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 3, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST
fri to tue.jpg

WVPE is a media sponsor for I U South Bend’s Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts fine arts lecture featuring faculty artist and educator, Natasha Sommerville, open to all, this Tuesday March 8, at 6pm. Also, the Euclid Quartet with guest cellist Dr. Bruce Uchimura playing Mendelssohn’s String Octet this Friday, March 11, at 7pm. Both events are being held in the I U South Bend Louise E Addicott and Yatish J Joshi Performance Hall in Northside Hall. Find out more at events.iu.edu