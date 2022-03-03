WVPE is a media sponsor for IU South Bend’s Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts

WVPE is a media sponsor for I U South Bend’s Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts fine arts lecture featuring faculty artist and educator, Natasha Sommerville, open to all, this Tuesday March 8, at 6pm. Also, the Euclid Quartet with guest cellist Dr. Bruce Uchimura playing Mendelssohn’s String Octet this Friday, March 11, at 7pm. Both events are being held in the I U South Bend Louise E Addicott and Yatish J Joshi Performance Hall in Northside Hall. Find out more at events.iu.edu