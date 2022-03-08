A deep dive into U.S. intelligence in Russia and beyond

The United States has made it clear: U.S. troops will not fight Russia in Ukraine because the risk of war spilling over into Europe and beyond is far too great.

But there is still a lot the U.S. government is doing behind the scenes. Leading up to Russia’s invasion, President Biden took the rare step of disclosing intelligence with sensitive details about President Vladamir Putin’s war plans.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Amy Zegart, who previously served on the National Security Council and now teaches at Stanford University, where she’s chair of the artificial intelligence and international security steering committee. Her new book is called “Spies, Lies, and Algorithms: The History and Future of American Intelligence.”

