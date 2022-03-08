© 2022 WVPE
Cluster munitions and vacuum bombs, explained: The war crime allegations against Russia

Published March 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST
Firefighters hose down a burning building after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Russian forces continue to attack residential areas in cities across Ukraine. Investigators are looking into possible war crimes in the conflict, including the targeting of civilians.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with retired Army Col. David E. Johnson, principal researcher with the RAND Corporation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

