With all eyes turned to Ukraine, what's ISIS up to?

Understandably, the world is focused on Ukraine, but international terrorism remains a threat. Just over a week ago, ISIS announced a new leader, following the killing last month of leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraysh in a U.S. airstrike. So what is the future of the group?

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks to Craig Whiteside, professor of national security at the U.S. Naval War College and a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.