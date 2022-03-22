Russia's response to Ukrainian rebuffs: Where the conflict goes from here

It’s safe to say that the war in Ukraine hasn’t gone as Vladimir Putin planned. Whether he imagined the Ukrainian people ready to embrace Russian rule or a military that could be easily overpowered, it hasn’t happened — and the steely backbone of Ukraine has shown itself.

But Russia still has many more military resources at its disposal than Ukraine. So where does the conflict go from here?

Host Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman.

