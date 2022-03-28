Monday Night Special - Connections: Muslim Culture in America Today

Monday Night Special for March 28 at 9PM: Connections: Muslim Culture in America Today

From IWMF (International Women's Media Foundation), Connections looks at contemporary Muslim culture in America through the lens of our dynamic host, Mariam Sobh, a Muslim journalist and stand-up comedian (and host of All IN). Included are fresh and surprising stories for this magazine-style program, from fashion to food to hip hop and opera as we look at the myriad ways contemporary Muslim culture has mixed and melded with American culture.

The program, while often funny and entertaining, provides a critical look at how American Muslims have been represented in the culture, and how narratives are changing as young Muslims take control of their own stories.

Special Guests Include:

Rhiannon Giddens, musician and member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, discusses her deeply held convictions around racism, discrimination, and the history of slavery including an exclusive first listen of new music from her opera, Omar, based on the life of Omar Ibn Said, an enslaved Muslim-African man.

The Reminders, a hip hop/roots band and Rahim Alhaj, an oud musician share their messages of social justice and peace through their music and their reflections on how music can be illuminating.