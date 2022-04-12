WVPE partners with the South Bend Symphony for a new podcast series, "Aha! with Alastair," featuring South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis. In each episode, Maestro Willis will discuss pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts."When I was younger, several inspiring conductors helped make music come alive for me, music suddenly became more than scales and black and white notes on the page," says Willis, "and since then one of my favorite things to do is return the favor for others, whether in concert, pre-concert talks, or podcasts!"The title refers to Alastair's "aha" moments about music that he wants to share with listeners.
Aha With Alastair Episode 7: The Silk Road meets the environment
In this episode of "Aha with Alastair," Alastair Willis, music director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, shares insights on the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks concert on Feb.26, 2022, where the Silk Road meets the environment. The Symphony welcomes Syrian clarinetist Kinan Azmeh, a member of the Silk Road Ensemble; features the award-winning symphonic landscape Terra Nostra by the Seattle-based French composer Christophe Chagnard, complete with stunning visuals on the big screen; and music by Lili Boulanger and Alexander Borodin.