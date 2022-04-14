© 2022 WVPE
Religious leaders speak on hope and evil during wartime

Published April 14, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with two religious leaders from Long Island, New York, about what they will teach their congregations this holiday weekend, as disturbing images from Ukraine spark conversations about moral responsibility.

Rabbi Joshua Franklin, who is on a mission trip in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees, and Father Constantine Lazarakis reflect on Passover and Easter this year. Together they write a column called “Hamptons Soul.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.