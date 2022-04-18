In Ukraine, overnight bombings mark an uneasy start to Orthodox Holy Week

Ukraine’s defense ministry said Monday that Russian aircraft bombing runs are up significantly.

There were more deadly missile strikes in Ukraine overnight, including in the city of Lviv, which is fewer than 50 miles from the Polish border and has been relatively peaceful since the invasion began nearly two months ago.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with NPR’s Eyder Peralta, who is reporting from Dnipro in eastern Ukraine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.