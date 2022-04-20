© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVPE is a media sponsor for Saint Mary’s College direct-entry MSN to RN graduate program

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 20, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT
st mary nursing.png

WVPE is a media sponsor for Saint Mary’s College announcing the first direct-entry MSN to RN graduate program in Indiana. Starting this Fall, students with a bachelor’s degree, in a discipline other than nursing, can progress through coursework without having to return to undergraduate coursework. The Saint Mary’s MSN to RN program is designed for students to start their nursing career with a master’s level degree.
Learn more at Grad.SaintMarys.edu