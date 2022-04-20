WVPE is a media sponsor for Saint Mary’s College direct-entry MSN to RN graduate program

WVPE is a media sponsor for Saint Mary’s College announcing the first direct-entry MSN to RN graduate program in Indiana. Starting this Fall, students with a bachelor’s degree, in a discipline other than nursing, can progress through coursework without having to return to undergraduate coursework. The Saint Mary’s MSN to RN program is designed for students to start their nursing career with a master’s level degree.

Learn more at Grad.SaintMarys.edu