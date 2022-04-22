New audio contradicts McCarthy's denial that he considered asking Trump to resign

NBC News senior congressional reporter Scott Wong and Politico White House correspondent and Playbook co-author Eugene Daniels join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd to review the week in politics, including new audio that’s come to light that shows House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy considered asking President Trump to resign in the days after the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

