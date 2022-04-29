WVPE is a media sponsor for the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley as they announce the annual Michiana Jewish Film Festival, May 9th thru 19th. Films will be both in-person at DeBartolo Performing Arts Center and virtual. There will be films and documentaries about Jewish art, culture, and history. Those films include The Automat, Persian Lessons, A Tree of Life and more. Find out more about film listings and tickets HERE.