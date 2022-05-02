Recognition for WVPE reporters
Justin Hicks - 1st place for Hoosier Workers Series and 1st place for Struggles Surrounding Unemployment Benefits in Indiana
Gemma DiCarlo - 1st place for South Bend’s Crossroads Solar employs only former felons to manufacture solar panels and 3rd place for A Look at the Bill Black Lawmakers Were 'Booed' For Calling Discriminatory
Jakob Lazzaro 3rd place for St. Joseph County Commissioners pass controversial redistricting plan, but may soon face lawsuits
Also, congratulations to Lauren Chapman of Indiana Public Broadcasting who was named Indiana Journalist Of The Year