WVPE is a media sponsor for The Acting Ensemble with the History Museum presenting Kluckers. It tells the true story of Boyd Gurley, editor of The Indianapolis Times in the 1920’s, who helped expose the corruption of the KKK which turned the eyes of the nation on Indiana. Performances are May 19,20 and 21 at the Acting Ensemble and June 3 and 4 at the History Museum. Find out more about Kluckers at ActingEnsemble.com