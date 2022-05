WVPE is a media sponsor for The 49th Annual Fischoff Competition presenting three days of string, piano, wind and brass chamber music. Ensembles from around the world will compete for prizes and tours. The community is welcome to all competition rounds at the University of Notre Dame’s DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, May 20th through the 22nd. Find out more about the Fischoff Competition at Fischoff.org.