WVPE is a media sponsor for the Round Barn Theatre at Nappanee featuring When Calls the Heart - The Musical

WVPE is a media sponsor for the Round Barn Theatre at Nappanee featuring When Calls the Heart May 26th through July 2nd. This musical is based on the book series set in Canada in 1910. The protagonist, Elizabeth, leaves her wealthy home to teach in a small schoolhouse on the rugged Canadian frontier. She is challenged by her pupils, surroundings, and a Canadian Mountie. Ticket information for When Calls The Heart available at TheBarnsAtNappanee.com