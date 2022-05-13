Activist Gloria Purvis opposes abortion access but calls for better safety net

Women on all sides of the abortion debate are preparing for the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks. The leaked draft opinion suggested the court is prepared to overturn nearly five decades of abortion rights in the U.S.

Gloria Purvis opposes abortion rights but has called for more support for women and for improving the social safety net. Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Purvis, who hosts the “Gloria Purvis Podcast.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

