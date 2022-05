WVPE is a media sponsor for The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw presenting the 2022 season. This 66th season features Rogers and Hammerstein’s musical Cinderella. Also featured is Legally Blonde, Lerner and Loewe’s musical Brigadoon, The Addams Family, The Comedy of Errors and Smokey Joe’s Cafe. Information about season and individual tickets available at WagonWheelCenter.org.