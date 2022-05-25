Primary results: Trump-endorsed governor candidate loses in Georgia, Bush political dynasty's future

Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Stephen Fowler joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss Monday night’s results in the Georgia Republican primary for governor and other high-profile primary races in the battleground state.

WBHM’s Cody Short joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in Alabama. Rep. Mo Brooks is calling himself a “modern-day Lazarus” after making it to a run-off election, a month after former President Donald Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks.

Houston Public Media politics and government reporter Andrew Schneider joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss primary results in Texas, including Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar’s too-close-to-call re-election bid, and George P. Bush’s loss in the GOP primary for state attorney general.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.