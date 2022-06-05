Monday Night Special at 7pm-Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour: Shiny Shiny Black

Shiny Shiny Black reaches into the dark, hands out, searching for the lyric and tone to shed light on thoughts that haunt. Their musical grip holds you in place while words find the vulnerable target of your heart. The talent of this Americana roots rock with lyrical poetry is hard at work to find each person their music is meant for. Travelers, Shiny Shiny Black’s debut full-length album launched April 2014, and was featured locally on Record Store Day. Their first studio album took aim at classic guitar tones (Brian Setzer, Luke Doucet, Tom Petty) and indie rock sensibilities (Wilco, The Black Keys). Determination and grace are visible in their over 130 live performances of original music since 2012 throughout the Midwest region. After releasing a collection of live recordings in December of 2015, the band followed up with Wild Edges, an EP of five originals and one traditional tune released September 23, 2016. In 2020, they release a series of four singles and are currently working on their third record.

From their skills, creativity, and Midwestern work ethic emerge the sounds and soul of Shiny Shiny Black. You can expect carefully crafted songs, high energy performances, plenty of on-stage banter, and an experience that is simultaneously fun and transcendent.