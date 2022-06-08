WVPE is a proud media sponsor of The South Bend Civic Theatre presenting August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.“ The play is set in a Pittsburgh boarding house in 1911 and revolves around decedents of former slaves during The Great Migration from the South. It’s playing at South Bend Civic Theatre now through June 19th. South Bend Civic Theatre is also now offering their Flex Pass. Get details and ticket info online at SBCT.org.