British government announces plan to rewrite Northern Ireland protocol

This week, the British government announced a plan to rewrite part of its Brexit agreement with the European Union, known as the Northern Ireland protocol.

The protocol covers customs, immigration and trade between the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. The European Union says the move is illegal and it’s suing the U.K.

Lisa Claire Whitten, research fellow at Queen’s University Belfast, explains the dispute and its likely impact on the people of Northern Ireland.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

