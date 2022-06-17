© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Monday Night Special: Nixon at War: How Vietnam Led to Watergate

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published June 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
Facebook Event Cover (55).jpg

Monday Night Special for June 20th at 7pm - Fifty years after the Watergate break-in (June 17th, 1972), writer, historian, and Peabody Award-winning Studio 360 host Kurt Andersen tracks the story of Richard Nixon's spectacular fall back upstream, to a different, and much earlier, source -- the War in Vietnam. A one-hour distillation of the recent and acclaimed seven-part podcast on the same subject, that Nixon biographer Evan Thomas called "the smartest and clearest (and most entertaining) explanation of this tangled mess that I have ever heard."

Tags

featuresMonday night special