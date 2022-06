WVPE is a media sponsor of Shout Promotions presenting Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - a contemporary swing revival band. This is a one-night-only performance at Elkhart’s Lerner Theatre Friday evening, July first. For the last 28 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has been sharing its fusion of American jazz, swing and Dixieland with new and old fans alike. Ticket info for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy available at the Lerner.com.