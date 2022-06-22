Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne to step down July 8

Indiana Department of Workforce Development commissioner Fred Payne is stepping down, the governor’s office announced Tuesday. Payne has led the department for the last five years.

Payne was appointed commissioner in 2017 after serving in multiple leadership roles at Honda Manufacturing of Indiana. His departure comes amid a series of leadership changes in state agencies over the last year , typical in the second term of a gubernatorial administration.

He led the Department of Workforce Development through a crush of unemployment applications as COVID-19 shut down businesses across the state and set a record-breaking jobless rate.

Payne is leaving the department to become the United Way of Central Indiana’s president and CEO, replacing Ann Murtlow.

His last day as commissioner is July 8.

